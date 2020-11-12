Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $223,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 610,352 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $25,607,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 252,232 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after acquiring an additional 228,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 895,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,179,000 after acquiring an additional 211,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Argus began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

