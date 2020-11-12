Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $302,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 68,616 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

