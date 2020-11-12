Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $322,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $95,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 191,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 97,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of APD opened at $280.84 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

