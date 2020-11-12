Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.60 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $286.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.57.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

