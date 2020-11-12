Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $318,000 Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,531 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,396 shares of company stock worth $23,737,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $347.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.47.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

