Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,713 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.81.

APPS opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $43.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.