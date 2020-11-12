Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.55 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.

