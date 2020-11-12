Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 392 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Redfin were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth $168,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,714,264. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Redfin stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.