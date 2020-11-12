Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 430 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.