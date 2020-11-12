Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 543 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 124,375 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $8,272,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $216,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

