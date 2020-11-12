Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $305,675.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,889 shares of company stock worth $1,106,375. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

