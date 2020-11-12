Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

