Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,188 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $58.98 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.58. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

