Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 19,845 Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 64.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 256,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 205,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares in the last quarter. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA lowered iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.39.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.