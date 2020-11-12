Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 252 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

