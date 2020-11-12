Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 289 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,573,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $164.12 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $101.87 and a 1-year high of $168.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

