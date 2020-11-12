Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,444 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.03 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

