Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 357 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $1,292,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,304.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,037 shares of company stock worth $6,593,593. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

