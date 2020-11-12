Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 41,091 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,091 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

