Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 443 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,870,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,789,000 after buying an additional 898,764 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 106,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

