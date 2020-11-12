Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 47 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $223,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,773,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,662,000 after purchasing an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.56.

ILMN stock opened at $302.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.31 and a 200-day moving average of $342.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares in the company, valued at $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,673 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,280. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

