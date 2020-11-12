Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 532 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.83. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

