Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 988 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $252,902,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

