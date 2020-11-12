Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $226,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $11,656,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,378 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,316. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR opened at $148.83 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

