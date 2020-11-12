Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $339,000 Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,562 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thor Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 29.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

