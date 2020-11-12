Financial Comparison: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) versus Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. ONE Gas pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONE Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Cheniere Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 12.63% 8.69% 3.32% Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 156.50% 6.57%

Volatility & Risk

ONE Gas has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $1.65 billion 2.49 $186.75 million $3.51 22.09 Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.61 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.40

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ONE Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 1 5 3 0 2.22 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

ONE Gas presently has a consensus target price of $85.89, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. Given ONE Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ONE Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ONE Gas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 40,300 miles of distribution mains; and 2,600 miles of transmission pipelines, as well as had 48.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.