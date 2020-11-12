First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFWM. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FFWM opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.48. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1,461.4% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the third quarter worth $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.