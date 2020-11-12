First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

