First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $26,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 203,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.75 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

