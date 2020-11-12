FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

FirstCash stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

