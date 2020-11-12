Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

