Flowserve Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Flowserve in a report released on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Flowserve by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Flowserve by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.