Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after buying an additional 627,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after buying an additional 145,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after buying an additional 702,505 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after buying an additional 285,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.