Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.06. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 80.00%.

In other news, EVP Neal Lux acquired 91,348 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,222.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 130,748 shares of company stock valued at $65,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter worth $525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,825,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 643,665 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

