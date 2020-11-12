Fossil Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,310 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,237% compared to the average daily volume of 98 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,969 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,122 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3,172.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,434 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.