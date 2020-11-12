Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 95.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.14.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

