Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Franklin Street Properties (NASDAQ:FSP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSP opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.