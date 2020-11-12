Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $732,290.40 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at $22,117,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott James Morris sold 3,560 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $396,050.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Scott James Morris sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $211,000.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $128.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.38 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $139.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

