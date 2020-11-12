Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,560 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $396,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,769 shares of company stock worth $5,304,774 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

FRPT opened at $128.07 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $139.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.