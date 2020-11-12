FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSKR. Truist initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

FSKR opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after buying an additional 77,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after buying an additional 199,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,574,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,203,000.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

