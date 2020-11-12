fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE FUBO opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.01.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

