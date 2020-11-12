Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FULC. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of FULC opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $322.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,850,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

