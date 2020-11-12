FY2020 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Lifted by Analyst

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% in the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306,052 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

