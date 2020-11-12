G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

WILC stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. G Willi-Food International has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

