G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $479.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 141.5% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 870,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 510,014 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,253.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 141,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 295.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 141,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,527,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

