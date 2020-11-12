Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Lake Street Capital

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 385.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

