Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GAIA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Gaia stock opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 0.89. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

