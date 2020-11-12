Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Up 6.7% on Earnings Beat

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 252,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 250,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GALT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $159.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

