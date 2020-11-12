GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $2.87. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 516 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.32.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

