Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GNSS. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.03 million, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $328,000.00. Also, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $27,553.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,296.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $802,060 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $78,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

